Tweet Kekalainen And Lane Added To Helsinki Card



Henri Kekalainen (9-3, 4 KOs) and Timo Laine (19-8, 5 KOs) have been added to the undercard of the WBC Silver World Heavyweight title fight between Robert Helenius and Dereck Chisora on May 27 at the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki.



Having already agreed terms for a Finnish title fight later this year, Kekalainen and Laine will both face tough international opposition as part of a huge night of boxing action, which also features rising stars Tomi Honka and Matti Koota.



‘’It’s great to finally be returning to the ring after an eight month lay off,’’ said Kekalainen, the 25 year-old from Kemi. ‘’Since my last fight, we’ve put a huge amount of work into in fighting and combination punching, and on May 27, you will see a new and improved Henri Kekalainen in the ring!’’



‘’People still remember the war I had with Ahmed Rifaie at the last Team Sauerland show in Finland back in 2012,’’ said Laine, the 32 year-old from Helsinki. ‘’It will be war again on May 27, but this time, my hand will be raised.’’



Both men must come through victorious on May 27 to keep their Finnish title fight alive, and while fully focused on the task at hand, the domestic rivals did have some choice words for one another.



‘’I must admit, I’m shocked that Timo Laine and his team had the courage to take up this challenge,’’ said Kekalainen. ‘’One things for sure, when we fight, the Finnish title will be mine!’’



‘’Guys from the North of Finland always have had loud mouths, but I am the one with two Finnish belts already,’’ said Laine. ‘’He talks the talk, I walk the walk!’’





Subscribe to feed <---> Tweet