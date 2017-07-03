Tweet Karperis Faces Cruz At The Paramount



Jr. Welterweight prospect and New York State Champion Anthony "Showtime" Karperis, 14-2 5 KO’S Hicksville, NY will take on former NY Golden Glove champion Louis Cruz, 11-3 5 KO’S, Bronx, NY, in a 10 round Jr. Welterweight match up at The Paramount in Huntington on Friday, July 28th. Karperis is coming off a career best effort in his last fight stopping fellow prospect Scott Burrell on March 24th at the Paramount. Karperis has won 10 of his last 11 bouts, all at the Paramount and is following in the footsteps of Star Boxing’s Chris Algieri, Joe Smith, and Cletus Seldin, becoming the next big attraction developed at the Paramount. The Hicksville native has a huge fan base supporting him each fight and has steadily shown improvement from fight to fight. On July 28th Karperis will be taking on his most dangerous opponent to date in Louis Cruz. Cruz, a former NY Golden Glove champion, a Bronx native, has never shied away from a challenge as he has taken on solid opposition throughout his career and knows he will have to be at his best when he takes on the exciting Karperis on July 28th. Promoter Joe DeGuardia had this to say about the July 28th main event "This is what New York boxing used to be like and is supposed to be like. Two young kids, one from Long Island, one from the Bronx, putting it on the line to try and further their careers. This is a good match-up and I expect another sellout at the Paramount-- so get your tickets early".





