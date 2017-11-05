Kabayel Ends Chisora’s Euro Dream/Quigg Makes Statement

Agit Kabayel may not have been on many radar’s beforehand but his 12 round decision win over Dereck Chisora, retaining his European title in the process, will have put him on the Heavyweight map. Kabayel (now 17-0 with 12 KO’s) demonstrated great movement and speed for a heavyweight as he danced around Chisora over the championship distance, never really allowing the Finchley fighter to gain a foothold in the fight.

Chisora has been accused in the past of fighting at one pace and plodding and tonight was a perfect example of that, he just could not match up with the workrate of Kabayel or pin him down long enough to make an impact. Kabayel worked well to the body and head in the early going before settling into a rhythm later on that allowed him to pick his punches and counter Chisora as he just bumbled forward.

Chisora’s best round was the third, a body shot and uppercut combo snapped Kabayel’s head back but he could not build upon that offense and often he worked himself into range before opting to throw little or nothing. There wasn’t enough jabbing from Chisora, his best work came when he did jab and double it up, but too often he was a stationary target for an opponent who was constantly moving and throwing. It was another of Chisora’s frustrating nights, there have been many in his career, and once again questions will be asked as to whether he has anything left in the tank, a re-match with Dillian Whyte is a million miles away after this one with Whyte aiming for world level.

Chisora is as tough as they come and although he may not have been seriously damaged by any of Kabayel’s punches he was outpointed at ease, the German born fighter even slowing his own pace late on due to his comfort. Chisora tried to mount an onslaught of sorts in the last three rounds, a terrific twelfth round saw both men stand and trade for three straight minutes, but it was far too late and not good enough from a fighter of his calibre, had he fought the same way throughout the contest then the result may have been different.

Scorecards read: 114-114, 115-113, 115-114 (A note to say these scorecards are ridiculous. Kabayel won at least eight rounds)

Quigg makes statement at 126lbs

Bury’s Scott Quigg made a statement in the Featherweight ranks as he stopped the tough Oleg Yefimovych in the sixth round of an WBA Eliminator. Quigg fought at his usual relentless pace and it proved far too much for his Ukrainian opponent, who could not match the power or engine of the former world champion. Quigg could not miss with the left hook to the body and overhand right to the head, a constant through the duration of the bout, and although Yefimovych never stopped throwing back he just could not keep Quigg off him or garner enough power to earn the Englishman’s respect. Early in round six the referee had seen enough, watching Yefimovych eat leather for sixteen straight minutes had earned his mercy call and there can be little complaint. Yefimovych may not have been on unsteady legs or looked in desperate danger but that’s more due to his own bravery than anything else, he sustained a beating and the official had no choice but to end the contest, handing the Ukrainian his first stoppage loss.

There are still question marks over Quigg’s defense and tactics, his decision to just march forward and absorb whatever his opponent throws at him is a danger sign and worrying as he moves back into world title contention with some devastating punchers and accurate boxers who will pick at the wide open holes. Quigg’s size and strength will pose difficulties for any fighter 126lbs and is next in line to meet the winner of Leo Santa Cruz-Abner Mares II, but he and Freddie Roach will want to tighten up his guard before he meets either of those men.