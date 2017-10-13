Junior Middleweights Make Weight In Brooklyn

WBA SUPER WELTERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Erislandy Lara – 153 ½ pounds
Terrell Gausha – 153 ¼ pounds
Referee: Charlie Fitch; Judges: Julie Lederman (N.Y.), Don Trella (Conn.), Steve Weisfeld (N.J.)
WBC SUPER WELTERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Jermell Charlo – 153 ½ pounds
Erickson Lubin – 153 ½ pounds
Referee: Harvey Dock; Judges: Don Ackerman (N.Y.), Glenn Feldman (Conn.); Ken Morgan (N.Y.)
IBF JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Jarrett Hurd – 153 ½ pounds
Austin Trout – 153 pounds
Referee: Eddie Claudio; Judges: Frank Lombardi (Conn.), John McKaie (N.Y.), Ron McNair (N.Y.)