Junior Middleweights Make Weight In Brooklyn




 

WBA SUPER WELTERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Erislandy Lara – 153 ½ pounds

Terrell Gausha – 153 ¼ pounds

Referee: Charlie Fitch; Judges: Julie Lederman (N.Y.), Don Trella (Conn.), Steve Weisfeld (N.J.)

 

WBC SUPER WELTERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Jermell Charlo – 153 ½ pounds

Erickson Lubin – 153 ½ pounds

Referee: Harvey Dock; Judges: Don Ackerman (N.Y.), Glenn Feldman (Conn.); Ken Morgan (N.Y.)

 

IBF JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Jarrett Hurd – 153 ½ pounds

Austin Trout – 153 pounds

Referee: Eddie Claudio; Judges: Frank Lombardi (Conn.), John McKaie (N.Y.), Ron McNair (N.Y.)

 

 




