Joyce's Stops Lewinson On Pro Debut

MVP’ was making his debut inside the boxing ring after successful spells in kickboxing and more recently in MMA where he has made a name for himself with his flashy and unorthodox fighting style.
Coming into the bout Page told fans: “I am equally as confident here (as a boxer) as I am in MMA”.
Page started the fight full of confidence and flair adopting an unconventional guard with both his hands low to the ground choosing to whip his shots in from his awkward angles. Page found early success in round one with his unconventional style as Castano was struggling to mount any sort of offense whilst Page was beginning to land at will with jabs and lead rights.
As the bout went into the second round MVP was throwing more uppercuts and lead right hands choosing to neglect his jab that had troubled Castano previously. However Castano was not to be taken lightly and despite not putting any real pressure on Page, the ‘Bellator’ star was finding it difficult to finish his man.
The beginning of round three saw Venom Page use his jab more to control range walk down Castano. Before long a stunning lead right hand flattened his Spanish opponent and despite making the count the fight was waved off.
MVP told tv broadcaster Dave: “I loved every minute...I felt absolutely amazing.”
“Thats a good tester for me to see where I wanna go with it, it depends on the person as well. That kind of pace i’m more in control because he was a bit defensive”.
Promoter David Haye said: “It was perfect. He went out and established his jab and threw some crazy punches from crazy angles”.
“That’s what you get, when Michael Venom Page steps into an arena you get entertainment. From the first moment that bell rang to the moment the referee stopped the fight it was pure entertainment. And that’s what we need in boxing”.
IBO Super-Middleweight champion, Chris Eubank, also weighed in on the MVP’s debut telling Dave he thought his performance was: “Unique, interesting and marmite like myself, some people are going to love it some people are gonna absolutely hate it”
Eubank also touched on Page’s awkward style saying: Anything unorthodox is dangerous because it’s hard to prepare for, fighters don’t fight like that, you can’t find sparring like that”.
“But at the same time it’s extremely open, hands down all the time, your chin is up in the air and you can get caught”.
Finally promoter David Haye discussed the plan moving forward telling Dave he is going to compete in both MMA and Boxing going forward.