Joshua Vs Klitschko ll Penciled in For Las Vegas On November 11




The rematch between IBF and WBA heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and former titleholder Wladimir Klitschko has been pencilled in to take place in Las Vegas on November 11, assuming Klitschko triggers the rematch clause he is entitled to after he was defeated by the Briton back in April .

 

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn told the assembled media that: “I’ve been in Vegas with AJ, officially applying for my Nevada boxing licence to promote there and that went well. I met with the MGM and met with the T-Mobile Arena.

“Vegas is the front-runner and November 11th is the date that is pencilled in.

“It will probably take a couple of weeks to get everything over the line, but I believe Klitschko will take this fight and believe Vegas will be the one.

“AJ has been over there for about 10 days and has enjoyed himself and got to know the area a little bit.

“With the amount of British fight fans that would travel there, it will be a momentous occasion and one we will savour for a long time, so fingers crossed it’s a party in Las Vegas on November 11.”


