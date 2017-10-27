class="_affBodyDiv">
MaxBoxing
Crave Online

SPORTS  >  MAXBOXING
MaxTV Podcasts Fight Schedule Radio Todays Press Message Boards Login
  
Max Analysis
John Raspanti
Radio Rahim
Radio Rahimn's Interviews Radio Rahim's Facebook Radio Rahim's Google+ Radio Rahim's Website email Radio Rahim

LUIS CORTES

 		Luis Cortes Archive

ALEC KOHUT

 		Alec Kohut Archive

MARTY MULCAHEY

 		Marty Mulcahey Archive

ALLAN SCOTTO

 		Allan Scotto Archive

STEPHEN TOBEY

 		Stephen Tobey Archive

GERMAN VILLASENOR

 		German Villasenor Archive

ANSON WAINWRIGHT

 		Anson Wainwright Archive

MATTHEW PARAS

 		Matthew Paras Archive

DANIEL KRAVETZ

 		Daniel Kravetz Archive

JASON GONZALEZ

 		Jason Gonzalez Archive

:: E-Mail Support ::

Joshua And Takam Weigh In




Unified Heavyweight World Champion Anthony Joshua tipped the scales at a career-high 254 pounds and IBF mandatory challenger Carlos Takam measured 235 ½ pounds for their heavyweight showdown tomorrow night on Showtime in the US and Sky PPV in the UK.

 

The Showtime telecast begins live at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT from sold-out Principality Stadium in Cardiff where an estimated 78,000 fans will converge for the largest indoor event in boxing history.

 

Joshua, who went past the 10th round for the first time with a sensational knockout of Wladimir Klitschko on April 29, promised conditioning wasn’t an issue.

 

“I’ve been doing a lot more running. Maybe I’m starting to fill out as I get older and I’m starting to find my natural weight,” Joshua said. “Who knows what it is. I definitely feel a lot fitter than I have in previous fights.”

 

The referee for Saturday’s contest is Phil Edwards and the judges scoring ringside are Michael Alexander (England), Pawel Kardyni (Poland) and Ron McNair (New York).

 

If Joshua’s previous 19 bouts are any indication, the judges might not be necessary.

 

“I’m not going to say I’m going to knock him out and smash him up and all these types of things,” said Joshua, who has knocked out all of his professional opponents en route to unifying the heavyweight division. “But that’s what I have to do.”

 

 


Running order

 

17:05 | 6 x 3 mins Cruiserweight contest

LAWRENCE OKOLIE         v        ADAM WILLIAMS

(Hackney)                               (Manchester)

 

Followed by

 

6 x 3 mins Light-Heavyweight contest

JOSHUA BUATSI            v           SAIDOU SALL

(Croydon)                                    (France)

 

Followed by

 

18:05 | 12 x 3 mins British Light-Heavyweight Championship

FRANK BUGLIONI 12st 6 ½ lbs      v    CRAIG RICHARDS 12st 5lbs

(Winchmore Hill)                                            (Crystal Palace)

 

Followed by

 

12 x 3 mins WBA Super-Flyweight Championship

KAL YAFAI 8st 2 ½ lbs        v              SHO ISHIDA 8st 2 ½ lbs

(Birmingham)                                 (Osaka, Japan)

 

Followed by

 

10 x 2 mins WBA Lightweight World Championship

ANAHI SANCHEZ 9st 10lbs*          v              KATIE TAYLOR 9st 8 ½ lbs

(Argentina)                                                  (Bray)

 

*Sanchez failed to make the weight – the WBA World Lightweight title is vacant tomorrow night and only Taylor can win the belt.

 

Followed by

 

12 x 3 mins WBC Silver Heavyweight Championship

DILLIAN WHYTE 17st 9 ½ lbs       v             ROBERT HELENIUS 17st 10 ½ lbs

(Brixton)                                                     (Finland)

 

Followed by

 

12 x 3 mins IBF, WBA & IBO Heavyweight Championship

ANTHONY JOSHUA 18st 2lbs    v   CARLOS TAKAM 16st 11 ½ lbs

(Watford)                                           (France)

 

 

FLOAT | 8 x 3 mins Lightweight contest

JOE CORDINA 9st 8 ½ lbs       v            LESTER CANTILLANO 9st 6lbs

(Cardiff)                                                               (Barcelona)

 

 

FLOAT | 6 x 3 Heavyweight contest

DAVE ALLEN               v          SCOTT SAWARD

(Conisborough)                     (Erith)

 


Subscribe to feed Subscribe to feed
<--->

© 2010 MaxBoxing UK Ltd