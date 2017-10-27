Joshua And Takam Weigh In

Running order
17:05 | 6 x 3 mins Cruiserweight contest
LAWRENCE OKOLIE v ADAM WILLIAMS
(Hackney) (Manchester)
Followed by
6 x 3 mins Light-Heavyweight contest
JOSHUA BUATSI v SAIDOU SALL
(Croydon) (France)
Followed by
18:05 | 12 x 3 mins British Light-Heavyweight Championship
FRANK BUGLIONI 12st 6 ½ lbs v CRAIG RICHARDS 12st 5lbs
(Winchmore Hill) (Crystal Palace)
Followed by
12 x 3 mins WBA Super-Flyweight Championship
KAL YAFAI 8st 2 ½ lbs v SHO ISHIDA 8st 2 ½ lbs
(Birmingham) (Osaka, Japan)
Followed by
10 x 2 mins WBA Lightweight World Championship
ANAHI SANCHEZ 9st 10lbs* v KATIE TAYLOR 9st 8 ½ lbs
(Argentina) (Bray)
*Sanchez failed to make the weight – the WBA World Lightweight title is vacant tomorrow night and only Taylor can win the belt.
Followed by
12 x 3 mins WBC Silver Heavyweight Championship
DILLIAN WHYTE 17st 9 ½ lbs v ROBERT HELENIUS 17st 10 ½ lbs
(Brixton) (Finland)
Followed by
12 x 3 mins IBF, WBA & IBO Heavyweight Championship
ANTHONY JOSHUA 18st 2lbs v CARLOS TAKAM 16st 11 ½ lbs
(Watford) (France)
FLOAT | 8 x 3 mins Lightweight contest
JOE CORDINA 9st 8 ½ lbs v LESTER CANTILLANO 9st 6lbs
(Cardiff) (Barcelona)
FLOAT | 6 x 3 Heavyweight contest
DAVE ALLEN v SCOTT SAWARD
(Conisborough) (Erith)