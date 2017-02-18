Jones Jr Defeats Gunn

Former multi weight world champion and pound for pound No.1 Roy Jones Jr, 65-9-(47), scored an eighth round tko win over Bobby Gunn, 21-7-1-(18) at the Chase Center in Wilmington, DE on Friday night.

Even though Jones Jr is well past his sell by date at the age of 48,he still dominated the fight from start to finish. Gunn was wobbled in round seven with a left hook and looked as though he was going to finish the job but seemed to back off to save Gunn from being ko’d.

As the eighth round started Gunn went to walk out and continue but his corner called him back and asked the referee Bill Clancy to stop the fight.

Gunn said after the fight “I think he took it easy on me.”



Other results

Junior Middleweight Kanat Islam w ko 1 Robson Assis

Super featherweight Frankie DeAlba w pts 6 German Meraz

Lightweight Joey Tiberi w tko 4 Bryan Timmons

Cruiserwieght Lamont Singletary w ko 1 Dan Biddle

Bantamweight Dagoberto Aguero w pts 6 Olimjon Nazarov

Lightweight Female Ikram Kerwat w pts 4 Britain Hart

Light Heavyweight Henry Stewart w pts 4 Martez Williamson