Jennings Signs Promotional Deal With Top Rank

Top Rank announced that it has signed two-time world heavyweight championship challenger BRYANT JENNINGS to an exclusive promotional agreement. Co-promoted by Antonio Leonard Productions and co-managed by James Prince and Josh Dubin, Bryant (19-2, 10 KOs), from North Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has been way from the ring since his two consecutive world title challenges in 2015, which included a valiant effort in his first world title shot, going the distance against unified heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko.

"I’m the best-conditioned heavyweight in boxing and my ultimate goal is to win a world title for Bob Arum at Top Rank. He deserves it,” said Jennings. “And being with Top Rank means I will get an opportunity to fight for a world title. I have the strength, desire, experience and the smartness in the ring to get that world title. This is such an opportunity for me being with Top Rank."

"The heavyweight division is wide open now and it’s a great opportunity for Bryant to return to boxing after twice battling for the heavyweight title," said Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum. "In this present landscape, a busy heavyweight contender with a few quality wins can find himself in title picture very easily."



"With Top Rank, Bryant Jennings will become the face of the American heavyweights. He is that great," said Leonard. "Bryant’s ultimate goal is to get a world heavyweight championship for Bob Arum and Top Rank."

"I am glad to align Bryant with the best promoter in boxing," said Prince



"I am thrilled that Bryant has a chance to re-ignite his career with such a talented team at Top Rank,” said Dubin. “They know how to position Bryant for another run at the heavyweight world title. James and I are confident that Bryant will indeed be world champion with Top Rank leading the way."