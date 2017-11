Former middleweight champ Daniel Jacobs and opponent Luis Arias weighed in Friday ahead of their HBO televised bout at the Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, NY



Middleweight Daniel Jacobs 159lbs oz6 vs. Luis Arias 160lbs

Heavyweight Jarrell Miller 283lbs 4oz vs. Mariusz Wach 268lbs

Welterweight Cletus Seldin 141lbs 2oz vs. Roberto Ortiz 141lbs 2oz