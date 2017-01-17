class="_affBodyDiv">
MaxBoxing
Crave Online

SPORTS  >  MAXBOXING
MaxTV Podcasts Fight Schedule Radio Todays Press Message Boards
Login
 
Max Analysis
John Raspanti
Radio Rahim
Radio Rahimn's Interviews Radio Rahim's Facebook Radio Rahim's Google+ Radio Rahim's Website email Radio Rahim

LUIS CORTES

 		Luis Cortes Archive

ALEC KOHUT

 		Alec Kohut Archive

MARTY MULCAHEY

 		Marty Mulcahey Archive

ALLAN SCOTTO

 		Allan Scotto Archive

STEPHEN TOBEY

 		Stephen Tobey Archive

GERMAN VILLASENOR

 		German Villasenor Archive

ANSON WAINWRIGHT

 		Anson Wainwright Archive

MATTHEW PARAS

 		Matthew Paras Archive

DANIEL KRAVETZ

 		Daniel Kravetz Archive

JASON GONZALEZ

 		Jason Gonzalez Archive

:: E-Mail Support ::

Jack Ordered To Defend WBC Crown Against Smith



Badou Jack has been ordered to defend his WBC super middleweight title against mandatory challenger Callum Smith from Liverpool, England.

 

Jack fought to a thrilling 12 round draw against Londoner and IBF champion James DeGale in a unification battle last weekend in New York. And while DeGale called for an immediate rematch the World Boxing Council has reportedly ordered Jack face Smith,next. The deadline for free negotiation is February 17. If terms can not be reached between the camps the fight will go to purse bids.


At the post fight press conference on Satuday Jack’s promoter ruled out a rematch with DeGale and hinted that Jack struggles to make 168lbs and could vacate his title and move up to light heavyweight to face WBC light heavyweight king Adonis Stevenson.

 

If Jack does move up to 175lbs it is understood that Smith could face American Anthony Dirrell for the vacant title.


Be sure to "LIKE" the SecondsOut Facebook page.

January 17, 2017


Subscribe to feed Subscribe to feed
<--->

© 2010 MaxBoxing UK Ltd