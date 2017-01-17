Jack Ordered To Defend WBC Crown Against Smith

Badou Jack has been ordered to defend his WBC super middleweight title against mandatory challenger Callum Smith from Liverpool, England.

Jack fought to a thrilling 12 round draw against Londoner and IBF champion James DeGale in a unification battle last weekend in New York. And while DeGale called for an immediate rematch the World Boxing Council has reportedly ordered Jack face Smith,next. The deadline for free negotiation is February 17. If terms can not be reached between the camps the fight will go to purse bids.



At the post fight press conference on Satuday Jack’s promoter ruled out a rematch with DeGale and hinted that Jack struggles to make 168lbs and could vacate his title and move up to light heavyweight to face WBC light heavyweight king Adonis Stevenson.

If Jack does move up to 175lbs it is understood that Smith could face American Anthony Dirrell for the vacant title.



