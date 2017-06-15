Its Official, Mayweather Vs McGregor Set For August 26

Unbeaten pound for pound boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. has come out of retirement and fight UFC star Connor McGregor in a boxing event on August 26 at the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight between the two biggest stars in their respective sports is expected to be the richest fight in boxing or martial arts history despite McGregor never having had a professional fight.

The fight will be fought under professional boxing rules at 154lbs with Mayweather a massive 11-1 favourite with bookmakers.

“It’s official,” Mayweather said on Instagram. “THE FIGHT IS ON,” McGregor tweeted earlier.

Should Mayweather Jr be victorious he will become the first professional boxer to go through his entire boxing career with 50 straights wins and no defeats.

“Everybody’s happy,” said Mayweather’s adviser, Leonard Ellerbe.

Speaking about McGregor UFC chief Dana White said: “The reason he’s such a superstar is this guy will fight anyone, anywhere and at any time. “It’s the right fight at the right place at the right time.”