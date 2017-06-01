class="_affBodyDiv">
MaxBoxing
Crave Online

SPORTS  >  MAXBOXING
MaxTV Podcasts Fight Schedule Radio Todays Press Message Boards
Login
 
Max Analysis
John Raspanti
Radio Rahim
Radio Rahimn's Interviews Radio Rahim's Facebook Radio Rahim's Google+ Radio Rahim's Website email Radio Rahim

LUIS CORTES

 		Luis Cortes Archive

ALEC KOHUT

 		Alec Kohut Archive

MARTY MULCAHEY

 		Marty Mulcahey Archive

ALLAN SCOTTO

 		Allan Scotto Archive

STEPHEN TOBEY

 		Stephen Tobey Archive

GERMAN VILLASENOR

 		German Villasenor Archive

ANSON WAINWRIGHT

 		Anson Wainwright Archive

MATTHEW PARAS

 		Matthew Paras Archive

DANIEL KRAVETZ

 		Daniel Kravetz Archive

JASON GONZALEZ

 		Jason Gonzalez Archive

:: E-Mail Support ::

Hyland Faces Dingsdale for Title



Paul Hyland Jr will face Adam Dingsdale for the IBF European Lightweight title at the SSE Arena Belfast on June 10, live on Sky Sports.

 

Hyland Jr has moved seamlessly to 15-0 in the paid ranks and now the 26 year old Belfast man is looking to build on his foundations and land a first pro title.

 

Dingsdale has plenty of experience in title action having boxed four times for belts, and the former Southern Area champion will provide a stiff examination of Hyland Jr’s title ambitions.

 

“I want to fight for big titles and this is the first one for me,” said Hyland Jr. “I need to be active and get myself out there so to box for my first strap live on Sky Sports is massive for me and it’s a chance I’m not going to let slip through my fingers. Boxing is buzzing in Belfast and I want to be a big part of it.”

 

Hyland Jr and Dingsdale clash on a huge night of boxing in Belfast as unbeaten local talent Ryan Burnett challenges IBF World Bantamweight champion Lee Haskins.

 

An exciting undercard features a crunch Cruiserweight clash between Tommy McCarthy and Mike Perez, Ian Tims and Luke Watkins for the Irish Cruiserweight title and local favourites James Tennyson, Paddy Gallagher, Matthew Wilton, Feargal McCrory and Tyrone McCullagh


Subscribe to feed Subscribe to feed
<--->

© 2010 MaxBoxing UK Ltd