Horn Confident Of Defeating Crawford

WBO welterweight champ Jeff Horn, form Australia, is confident he can defeat American Terence Crawford, the WBO mandatory contender, should the pair clash or Horn’s title in 2018.

Speaking to Fox Sports, Horn insisted he can beat Crawford just like he did Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao last July: “I’m very keen to fight Terence Crawford. They’ve made him the top contender for my title and he has a great record, but I know I can beat him like I beat Pacquiao. We’ll just have to see about the timing of the fight and when it happens.”