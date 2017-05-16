class="_affBodyDiv">
Helenius Vs Chisora ll To Be Rescheduled



Robert Helenius’ (24-1, 15 KOs) and Dereck Chisora’s (26-7, 18 KOs) WBC Silver World Heavyweight title fight, which was due to take place on May 27 at the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland, will be rescheduled for after the summer.

Helenius and Chisora were set to renew their rivalry following a controversial European title fight in December 2011. However, as promoter Nisse Sauerland explains, boxing fans will now have to wait a little longer before seeing the heavyweight rivals go toe-to-toe in a hotly anticipated rematch.

‘’It is with regret that we have been forced to reschedule this event, but due to a number of contributing factors, this has been a neccesary decision,’’ said Sauerland.

‘’I would like to apologise to all the fans who were looking forward to a great spectacle on May 27, but we will deliver an even bigger and better event after the summer.’’

Further details on the new date will be announced shortly.


