Hearn Believes Klitschko Is In For A Painful Night Against Joshua



Matchroom Sport’s chairman Barry Hearn believes Wladimir Klitschko is in for a painful night when he challenges Anthony Joshua for his old heavywieght titles at Wembley Stadium in London, England on April 29.

 

Speaking to Sky Sports News Hearn said: ’"Wladimir Klitschko stands in his way on April 29 and I think it’s going to be a very painful night for Mr Klitschko, because I don’t know how you defend, or how you beat Anthony Joshua. Too physically strong, too fast, and he hits too hard."

 

Assuming the unbeaten IBF champ Joshua defeats Klitschko and claims the vacant WBA crown on April 29, Hearn says a unification fight with WBC titleholder Deontay Wilder could be a massive fight in Las Vegas at the end of the year.


"I think the dream is to unify the division," Hearn said: The fight for me to close the year would be Deontay Wilder against Anthony Joshua in one of those barnstorming Las Vegas nights."

Hearn, also, did not rule out a clash with fellow unbeaten Briton Tyson Fury: "Of course there is a certain Mr Tyson Fury, who one day is going to come back and is going to want to earn some serious money," added Hearn.

"The only serious money in the heavyweight division is Anthony Joshua and money talks in boxing."


January 5, 2017




