Havnaa Puts Unbeaten Record On The Line

Kai Robin Havnaa (10-0, 9 KOs) is confident of extending his unbeaten record on Saturday when he travels to Germany to face the experienced Georgian Ramazi Gogichashvili (30-21-2, 17 KOs) in an eight-round cruiserweight contest.



The undefeated Norwegian will be aiming to end the year on a high with a victory at the ’Ran Fighting Gala’ in Dusseldorf before returning home to headline a show in February at the Sør Amfi Arena in Arendal.



“I’m really looking forward to getting into the ring again,” said Havnaa. “I’ve had a good training camp and everything is in place for another great victory.



“My coach Joey Gamache has been in Norway with me for the last three weeks. It’s been really good to have him here to help me prepare. He’s been in my corner since day one and is the best coach I could ask for.



“Otto Wallin (undefeated Swedish heavyweight) has come over with him from New York, and me and Otto have been sparring a lot of rounds together. He is a very strong and technical heavyweight who always gives me really hard work.



"Sparring is the most important part of training and having guys like Otto to spar with is a really important for me. It’s given me a lot of confidence for Saturday. I know Gogichashvili is a good fighter. He’s very experienced and has gone the distance with some high-level opponents so I’m not taking this fight lightly, but I believe I have what it takes to beat him.



“It means a lot to me that my next fight is scheduled to be at home, but I’ve had to put that to the back of my head. I know I cannot look past this fight and it’s important I put in a good performance to end the year. When I win, I can start looking forward to February, but for now, the most important thing is to get the victory and move forward.”





