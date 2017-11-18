class="_affBodyDiv">
Hanshaw Outclasses Markert In Kentucky



Travis Hanshaw put on a near flawless performance to win the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental Light Heavyweight title on Friday night, November 17, at the Boyd County Community Center in Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

Fighting only a few miles from his home-town of Ashland, Hanshaw out-boxed and out-classed a game co-challenger in David Markert, from Beckley, West Virginia, much to the delight of his fellow Kentuckians watching from ringside.

Hanshaw, who was a good amateur with an impressive 123-6 record in the unpaid ranks, was effective in controlling the fight, despite big efforts from the aggressive Markert to unsettle him. The bout was easy to score, but entertaining none-the-less.

After ten rounds of boxing, judges Kent Hendrickson and Gary Thomas scored it 100-90, the same as scoring referee Marvin Whittamore.

The new WBF Intercontinental Light Heavyweight Champion, still only twenty-six years old, improved his professional record to 13-1-1 (7). Markert (35) drops to a modest, and misleading, 7-8-1 (3).


