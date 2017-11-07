Haney Remains Undefeated

This past Saturday at the Buckhead Fight Club, in Atlanta GA, WBC Lightweight Youth Champion, Devin "The Dream" Haney (18-0, 12 KOs), remained undefeated with an impressive TKO against Hamza Sempewo (14-9, 7 KOs).

Haney dominated the bout from the opening bell, winning every round convincingly. In round five of the scheduled six-rounder, Devin landed a vicious left hook to the body, followed by a barrage of punches to the head, that included a nasty uppercut. The referee stopped the bout after Sempewo was out on his feet, and couldn’t continue.

"I feel I’m improving every time I step into the ring," said Devin Haney, the WBC Youth Champion, "I wanted to come out to Atlanta and give the fans a memorable fight. I got the knockout after getting some good rounds in, so I’m happy with my performance. I know I’m only 18-years old, but I’m on my way to the top."

After the win, Devin Haney announced that he’ll be making a quick return to the ring against Taiwo Ali (21-5-1, 16 KOs) from Lagos, Nigeria in a scheduled eight-round bout, this time in the lightweight division. The bout will take place at the Claridge Hotel & Casino, Atlantic City.

Since capturing the WBC Lightweight Youth title earlier this year, Devin Haney has had a difficult time getting other top lightweights in the ring. All fighters who hold the WBC Youth title must be under the age of 22. So, Haney will now look to capture other WBC titles, with hopes of landing a big fight with other lightweight contenders.

"I’ve been campaigning at lightweight since I turned professional, but in my last few fights, I’ve been fighting above the 135-pound limit," Devin Haney continued. "I want to make it clear, that I’ll be campaigning at lightweight as I march toward a world title. My goal is to first dominate at lightweight, then super-lightweight, and become a multiple world champion."

Devin Haney is the most active fighter in boxing, having fought eighteen times since turning pro at age seventeen back in 2015. He’s averaging eight to nine fights a year.

"Our goal when we turned Devin pro was to keep him as busy as possible," said manager William Haney, who is also Devin’s dad. "I’m happy to say he’s the most active fighter in boxing right now. It’s a lot of hard work, but we are building something special with Devin Haney Promotions. We have some exciting partnerships being negotiated behind the scenes that we will announce soon. It’s amazing what we’ve been able to accomplish in just two years."