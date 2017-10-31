Haney Prepares For Sempewo

As his November 4th date approaches, unbeaten super-lightweight prospect, 18-year old phenom, Devin "The Dream" Haney (17-0, 11 KOs), shares his thoughts on training camp and more, as he prepares for his fight with Hamza Sempewo (14-8, 7 KOs) of Kampala, Uganda.

Haney vs. Sempewo, an 8-round bout, will take place at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis Hotel in Atlanta, GA, and serve as the co-main event to heavyweight’s, Devin "The General" Vargas (19-4, 7 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio, vs. Galen "Bad Boy" Brown (44-38-1, 25 KOs) of St. Joseph’s, Missouri.

Here is what Devin Haney, the WBC Youth World Lightweight title holder, had to say ahead of his November 4th showdown:

On his recent training camp in Las Vegas...

"I’m constantly grinding in the gym, trying to get better. No one is working harder than me. I’ve been working closely with "The Body Snatcher" Mike McCallum, and he’s showing me some old veteran tricks. I’ve been sparring with all the top fighters in Las Vegas, getting that good work. I feel strong going into this fight. I’m in great shape."

On having his father William Haney guiding his career...

"My dad is great and he’s always by my side every step of the way. He comes from the music industry, where he was very successful, so he knows how to build a star. I’m very grateful to have him in my corner. Together we are a force in the boxing world, and I know with hard work, I’ll be the next super-star in boxing."

On the importance of staying active...

"It’s very important to stay active in boxing, because in this sport, its all about that live action. Fighting with no headgear and smaller gloves is a big difference as opposed to sparring. The more fights I can get under my belt, the better I’ll be when I hit the big stage."

On fighting in Atlanta, Georgia for the first time...

"Atlanta is a major city and I’m going to give the fans in attendance a fight they’ll remember for years to come. Fighting in the South is a great opportunity to expand the Devin Haney Promotions brand. I want to fight in as many big cities as possible."

On the state of the super-lightweight division...

"The super-lightweight division is stacked with a lot of great fighters. Terrance Crawfordsits atop the division, and to me, he’s one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. I’m on my way up and I’m confident in my ability to become a world champion. I’ve been in the ring with Floyd Mayweather, Shawn Porter and a lot of other great fighters, so my confidence is extremely high. I’m gunning for everyone in the division. I know I can get down with the best of them."