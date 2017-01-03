Tweet Haertel And Bunn Added To Fight Night Undercard



German talents Stefan Haertel (12-0) and Leon Bunn (1-0, 1 KOs) have been added to the undercard of the Nordic Fight Night on January 21 in Struer Energi Park in Denmark.



Haertel, who reached the quarterfinals of the London 2012 Olympics, returns following a unanimous decision win over Adasat Rodriguez, and will be aiming for his thirteenth paid victory in a ten-round super middleweight contest.



Bunn, a two-time amateur national champion, got his professional career off to a flying start with a first-round technical knockout win over Gordan Glisic in December in Sofia. The 24 year-old light heavyweight will hope to build on this success when he travels to Denmark for his second six-round bout.



Haertel and Bunn join a star-studded Scandinavian line up at the Struer Energi Park headlined by super middleweight star Patrick Nielsen, who after twelve months out of the ring takes on Columbian puncher Beibi Berrocal.



Hometown hero Dina Thorslund meets Xenia Jorneac for the WBC Youth World Super Bantamweight title, Abdul Khattab tackles ‘The Dane Slayer’ Arman Torosyan, Mikkel Nielsen returns for his second professional contest, and local heavyweight Kim Thompsen makes his farewell fight.







