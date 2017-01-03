class="_affBodyDiv">
MaxBoxing
Crave Online

SPORTS  >  MAXBOXING
MaxTV Podcasts Fight Schedule Radio Todays Press Message Boards
Login
 
Max Analysis
John Raspanti
Radio Rahim
Radio Rahimn's Interviews Radio Rahim's Facebook Radio Rahim's Google+ Radio Rahim's Website email Radio Rahim

LUIS CORTES

 		Luis Cortes Archive

ALEC KOHUT

 		Alec Kohut Archive

MARTY MULCAHEY

 		Marty Mulcahey Archive

ALLAN SCOTTO

 		Allan Scotto Archive

STEPHEN TOBEY

 		Stephen Tobey Archive

GERMAN VILLASENOR

 		German Villasenor Archive

ANSON WAINWRIGHT

 		Anson Wainwright Archive

MATTHEW PARAS

 		Matthew Paras Archive

DANIEL KRAVETZ

 		Daniel Kravetz Archive

JASON GONZALEZ

 		Jason Gonzalez Archive

:: E-Mail Support ::

Haertel And Bunn Added To Fight Night Undercard



German talents Stefan Haertel (12-0) and Leon Bunn (1-0, 1 KOs) have been added to the undercard of the Nordic Fight Night on January 21 in Struer Energi Park in Denmark.

Haertel, who reached the quarterfinals of the London 2012 Olympics, returns following a unanimous decision win over Adasat Rodriguez, and will be aiming for his thirteenth paid victory in a ten-round super middleweight contest.

Bunn, a two-time amateur national champion, got his professional career off to a flying start with a first-round technical knockout win over Gordan Glisic in December in Sofia. The 24 year-old light heavyweight will hope to build on this success when he travels to Denmark for his second six-round bout.

Haertel and Bunn join a star-studded Scandinavian line up at the Struer Energi Park headlined by super middleweight star Patrick Nielsen, who after twelve months out of the ring takes on Columbian puncher Beibi Berrocal.

Hometown hero Dina Thorslund meets Xenia Jorneac for the WBC Youth World Super Bantamweight title, Abdul Khattab tackles ‘The Dane Slayer’ Arman Torosyan, Mikkel Nielsen returns for his second professional contest, and local heavyweight Kim Thompsen makes his farewell fight.


Subscribe to feed Subscribe to feed
<--->

© 2010 MaxBoxing UK Ltd