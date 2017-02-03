Green Defeats Mundine In Rematch

Danny Green, 36-5-(28), avenged a defeat to Anthony Mundine,47-8-(27), back in 2006 by scoring a controversial points win over 10 rounds at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, South Australia on Friday night.

Both boxers were deducted a point during the course of the fight, Mundine in the opening round after taking a cheap shot at Green on the break and Green had a point taken off in round seven for an illegal punch. Green had some success in the middle rounds but Mundine, who was outweighed by some 8lbs, finished the fight stronger to close the gap. The scores were 94-94 and 96-94 and 98-90 for Green.

Other results from Adelaide

Bantamweight Andrew Moloney w pts 8 Renoel Pael

Featherweight Jason Moloney w pts 8 Marco Demecillo

Light heavyweight Trent Broadhurst w tko 3 Nader Hamdan

Heavyweight David Aloua w pts 6 Filipo Fonoti Masoe

Heavyweight Quade Cooper w tko 2 Jack McInnes

Cruiserweight Shane Tuck w pts 4 Ivan Kolar

Middleweight Tim Tszyu w tko 3 Mark Dalby

Super Middleweight Antonio Caruso w pts 4 Friday Nwaiwu

