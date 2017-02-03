class="_affBodyDiv">
Green Defeats Mundine In Rematch



Danny Green, 36-5-(28), avenged a defeat to Anthony Mundine,47-8-(27), back in 2006 by scoring a controversial points win over 10 rounds at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, South Australia on Friday night.

 

Both boxers were deducted a point during the course of the fight, Mundine in the opening round after taking a cheap shot at Green on the break and Green had a point taken off in round seven for an illegal punch. Green had some success in the middle rounds but Mundine, who was outweighed by some 8lbs, finished the fight stronger to close the gap. The scores were 94-94 and 96-94 and 98-90 for Green.

 

Other results from Adelaide
Bantamweight Andrew Moloney w pts 8 Renoel Pael
Featherweight Jason Moloney w pts 8 Marco Demecillo
Light heavyweight Trent Broadhurst w tko 3 Nader Hamdan
Heavyweight David Aloua w pts 6 Filipo Fonoti Masoe
Heavyweight Quade Cooper w tko 2 Jack McInnes
Cruiserweight Shane Tuck w pts 4 Ivan Kolar
Middleweight Tim Tszyu w tko 3 Mark Dalby
Super Middleweight Antonio Caruso w pts 4 Friday Nwaiwu

February 3, 2017




