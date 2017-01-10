class="_affBodyDiv">
MaxBoxing
Crave Online

SPORTS  >  MAXBOXING
MaxTV Podcasts Fight Schedule Radio Todays Press Message Boards
Login
 
Max Analysis
John Raspanti
Radio Rahim
Radio Rahimn's Interviews Radio Rahim's Facebook Radio Rahim's Google+ Radio Rahim's Website email Radio Rahim

LUIS CORTES

 		Luis Cortes Archive

ALEC KOHUT

 		Alec Kohut Archive

MARTY MULCAHEY

 		Marty Mulcahey Archive

ALLAN SCOTTO

 		Allan Scotto Archive

STEPHEN TOBEY

 		Stephen Tobey Archive

GERMAN VILLASENOR

 		German Villasenor Archive

ANSON WAINWRIGHT

 		Anson Wainwright Archive

MATTHEW PARAS

 		Matthew Paras Archive

DANIEL KRAVETZ

 		Daniel Kravetz Archive

JASON GONZALEZ

 		Jason Gonzalez Archive

:: E-Mail Support ::

Gorman Faces Big Puncher At Fenton Manor



Young heavyweight prospect Nathan Gorman will take a step up in class when he returns to the ring next month.

The 20-year-old, who is the great nephew of legendary bareknuckle boxer Bartley Gorman, headlines Hatton Boxing’s event at the Fenton Manor Sports Complex in Stoke on February 18.

Gorman will face a man with greater experience in the shape of Georgia’s Gogita Gorgiladze.

While he may not be an household name, Gorgiladze has a venomous right hook and has blasted out 28 of 49 professional opponents in a five year career that has seen him contest nine championship bouts, including no fewer than five world youth title tilts.

All being well, the bout will help Gorman prepare for his vacant English title clash with unbeaten Londoner Dominic Akinlade in April.

“I think this fight is exactly what Nathan needs,” said trainer and promoter Ricky Hatton. “It’s a step up in class before he makes an even bigger step up against Akinlade.

“This Georgian can obviously punch as you don’t knock out 28 opponents without carrying massive power, but I think Nathan will be more than ready for whatever is thrown at him.

“Nathan seems to get better and better in the gym with me every day but it’s all about being able to go out there and do it under the lights and I think this fight will bring out the best in him.

“With an English title just around the corner, Nathan knows he can’t afford to underestimate this guy. I expect him to get the business done in style with another knock out.”

The Fenton Manor show is hosted by Hatton Boxing, the company founded by the four-time world champion that also manufactures premium boxing equipment and trains thousands of fitness professionals each year through its Academy.

Fellow undefeated Hatton Boxing prospects Reuben Arrowsmith, Jake Haigh and Sam Evans will all feature on the undercard.


Subscribe to feed Subscribe to feed
<--->

© 2010 MaxBoxing UK Ltd