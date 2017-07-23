class="_affBodyDiv">
Gonzalez Destroys Rosales In 2



Former multi-division world champion and Mexican boxing legend Jhonny González, 64-10-(54), destroyed Filipino Jessie “Jimdomar” Rosales, 21-1-1-(9), inside two rounds at the Lienzo Charro in Hidalgo Del Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico.

 

Gonzalez decked Rosales with a left hook to the head and finished him off with an attack to the body to claim the WBC Latino super featherweight title.

 

Other results

Middleweight Misael Rodriguezw ko 2 Jose David Mosquera

Super Lightweight Lindolfo Delgado w ko 1 Gerson Escobar


