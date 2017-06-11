Giebel Cruises To Beat Milenkovic In Germany

Leonie Giebel won the vacant WBF Womens Eurasia Super Featherweight title on Saturday night, June 10, when she comprehensively outboxed Serbian-born Maja Milenkovic at the Porsche Zentrum in Paderborn, Germany.

This was a rematch of a 2015 encounter, which 24 year-old Giebel won by fifth round stoppage, and Milenkovic showed that she had greatly improved in the interim. But Giebel, the reigning German national champion, was still too much for her, and on top from start to finish.

After eight entertaining, but somewhat one-sided rounds, judges Jens Kluge, Jens Uwe Baum and Jean-Marcel Nartz scored the fight 79-72, 80-72 and 79-72 in favour of Giebel, who looks ready for even bigger challenges.

The new WBF Eurasia Champion from Bielefeld improved her unbeaten record to 11-0-1 (1), while Karlsruhe-based Milenkovic (25), who challenged for the WBF International Lightweight title in her previous outing, drops to a misleading 5-10 (1).

The fight headlined a sold-out show promoted by Kai Gutmann.