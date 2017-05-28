George Groves Post Fight Quotes

“I’ve got no words,” Groves told Sky Sports ppv after the fight. “It’s a lifetime’s work achieved. I’m over the moon. I want to thank everyone who made this happen, Shane McGuigan who has resurrected my career, and now I’m mature enough to admit that he brings the best out of me. In the end, I would have carried on punching until everyone had left and they kicked me out. I wasn’t going to let this belt slip. [Chudinov] was catching me around the back of the head from the start, he has really devastatingly long arms, but I found my feet.”

When asked who is next up Groves added: “Who wants to fight me? I’m sick and tired of chasing people. I’m sure there’s people that want to have a crack at me now. I’m really looking forward to seeing Callum Smith win a WBC belt, truly believe he’s going to do that. It could be my old buddy James DeGale, maybe Paul Smith will pick up a world title, maybe me and him can do it again but right now I’m going to savor my win and spend quality time with my family.”

Speaking about Chudinov, Groves told Sky Sports: "He caught me with some good right hooks - one actually stung quite a bit. But I found my feet - He was tough and just kept coming."

In the post fight interview Groves also dedicated the fight and paid tribute to former opponent Eduard Gutknecht, who suffered a serious brain injury after their fight last November.