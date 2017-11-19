class="_affBodyDiv">
Gavronski Captures NABA Title



Gavronski Captures NABA Title at Battle at the Boat 113

 

Mike Gavronski became the new WBA-North American Boxing Association Super Middleweight champion by defeating Andrew Hernandez in the main event of Battle at the Boat 113 on Saturday at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash.

 

The scheduled 10-round bout went to the scorecards after the eighth round due to an unintentional foul which caused injury to Hernandez.

 

The incident occurred at the end of the eighth round after Hernandez stumbled to the canvas following a tie up with Gavronski.

 

Hernandez was unable to continue due to an injured right foot.

 

Gavronski appeared as the 78-74 winner on two of the judge’s scorecards. Hernandez received a 77-75 nod on the third judge’s card.

 

Gavronski, who has won five consecutive fights, improves to 25-2-1 with 15 KOs with the victory.

 

Hernandez dropped to 19-8-1.

 

Andre Keys improved his record to 5-1-0 by defeating Sean Gee by unanimous decision in their 144-pound semi-main event.

 

The undercard saw a pair of bouts end in split draws. Steven Villalobos saw his unblemished record drop to 6-0-1 after fighting Eduardo Torres (1-1-1) to a draw in a battle of 152-pounds.

 

The other split draw came in a 175-pound bout between Cameron Sevilla-Rivera (7-5-3) and Kian Heidari (1-1-1).

 

Niko McFarland notched his first career victory with a third-round TKO win over Keith Wolf and Jorge Linares (2-0) remained undefeated by defeating Austin Springer by third-round TKO.

 


