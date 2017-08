Last weekend’s junior welterweight clash between Mikey Garcia and Adrien Broner, televised live on Showtime, was watched by 937,000 viewers overtaking Showtime’s 881,000 average.

According to Nielsen Research, this was the biggest Showtime audience since Deontay Wilder defeated Bermane Stiverne in January 2015.

Garcia out-pointed Broner over 12 rounds at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, New York.