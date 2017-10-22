class="_affBodyDiv">
Fuzile Destroys Munyai



By Lwazi Ndzobongo:Azinga Fuzile destroyed Tshifiwa Munyai here at Emperors Palace, East of Johannesburg, South Africa by stopping him in the third round of their scheduled 10 round fight.

 

Fuzile knocked down Munyai in the 2nd round for a standing eight count, with a well timed left hand to the chin. The end came at 2minutes forty one seconds of the following round after Munyai chose not to continue, this after being knocked down twice in the round.


Other results:

Ryno Liebenberg bt Patrick Mukala Pts UD 10 rounds; Super Middleweight

Lerato Dlamini bt Simphiwe Vetyeka Pts MD 10 rounds; Featherweight

DeeJay Kriel bt Thembani Okolo Pts MD 8 rounds; Strawweight

Full report to follow...

 


