According to former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, his cousin,Hughie Fury is set to challenge New Zealander Joseph Parker for his WBO Heavyweight crown in Manchester, England on September 23.

Quoted in the Daily Mirror Tyson Fury said: “Hughie’s fighting Joseph Parker for the WBO title in September 23rd at the Manchester Arena.

“We will have a new heavyweight champion back in Manchester on the 23rd.”