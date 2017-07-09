Fury Returns,Skeete Retains Title,Dubois And Yarde Victorious

Unbeaten heavyweight contender Hughie Fury came through a six round exhibition bout against Kamil Sokolowski unscathed at the Copper Box Arena in London on Saturday night to set up a September 23 world title clash against WBO titleholder Joseph Parker.

It was the first time Fury has fought any kind if fight outside the gym since April, 2016. Parker was at ringside to see Fury go through the motions.

In the official main event British welterweight champion Bradley Skeete retained his title with a 12 round points win over Dale Evans.

At light heavyweight Anthony Yarde took just 90 seconds to take out Richard Baranyis and young heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois took his unbeaten record to 4-0—(4), with a second round tko win over the overmatched Uruguayan Mauricio Barragan. The 19 year-old claimed the WBC youth heavyweight title.