FULL Report: Jones Jr Defeats Gunn



By Jeff.J.Jowett at ringside: A bizarre "one-off" promotion rivaling WWF was presented on 2/17/17 in the unlikely locale of Wilmington, DE. It had star power and not much else. But that was all it needed. Roy Jones, 199, Pensacola, 65-9 (47), faced Bobby Gunn, 197 1/2, Niagara Falls, Ont, 21-7-1 (18), in a scheduled 12, of course for some meaningless "world" title. Jones wouldn’t and Gunn couldn’t. Action was sparse, but the names held the overflow crowd in rapt attention. Jones drifted languidly around the ring taking potshots enough to maintain complete control. The powerful and plodding Gunn’s only chance was to pin Roy to the ropes and manhandle him. But Bobby made only sparing attempts, and when he did, Roy skilfully tied him up while taking advantage of the break in movement to chat merrily with ringsiders. After four relatively tame rounds, Jones jolted the crowd alive with some serious rights in the fifth. Gunn cornered Roy early in the sixth but was unable to turn it to any advantage. Roy smothered him and slipped away. Nothing much happened through the seventh until late in the round. Then the lid flew off! Jones fired an overhand right. Gunn broke to his right to duck the punch and ran his face directly into a crunching left hook that Roy brought up from below. Bobby did a jig to keep his legs under him as the crowd erupted. He was a target in a gallery, but instead of finishing him off, Jones stepped back, dropped his arms to his side, and talked to him, as if, "Oops, sorry, Bobby, didn’t mean to hurt you." The crowd roared but the bell rang shortly after. Bobby obliged at the start of the eighth by declining further combat. The official time of the TKO was 0:07 . There were scattered boos, but not at the contest; at Gunn’s failure to keep it going. Gunn commented, "I was enjoying him beating me up." That was believable! He added candidly, "I think he was taking it easy on me... I didn’t get knocked out. I went out on my shield like a man." Asked about the aging winner’s future, promoter David Feldman asked rhetorically, "Who are we to tell that guy he can’t go make a living?"

Other results

Junior Middleweight Kanat Islam w ko 1 Robson Assis

Super featherweight Frankie DeAlba w pts 6 German Meraz

Lightweight Joey Tiberi w tko 4 Bryan Timmons

Cruiserwieght Lamont Singletary w ko 1 Dan Biddle

Bantamweight Dagoberto Aguero w pts 6 Olimjon Nazarov

Lightweight Female Ikram Kerwat w pts 4 Britain Hart

Light Heavyweight Henry Stewart w pts 4 Martez Williamson





