WBA minimumweight champion Knockout CP Freshmart, 15-0-(7), will defend his title against the No.1 contender Rey Loreto of the Philippines in Thailand on July 15.

Loreto, 23-13-(15) has won his last seven bouts including a tko win over former WBA minimumweight champ Pornsawan Porpramook and two knockout wins over former IBO and IBF world mini-flyweight champion Nlosinathi Joyi."