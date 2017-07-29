class="_affBodyDiv">
MaxBoxing
Crave Online

SPORTS  >  MAXBOXING
MaxTV Podcasts Fight Schedule Radio Todays Press Message Boards
 
Max Analysis
John Raspanti
Radio Rahim
Radio Rahimn's Interviews Radio Rahim's Facebook Radio Rahim's Google+ Radio Rahim's Website email Radio Rahim

LUIS CORTES

 		Luis Cortes Archive

ALEC KOHUT

 		Alec Kohut Archive

MARTY MULCAHEY

 		Marty Mulcahey Archive

ALLAN SCOTTO

 		Allan Scotto Archive

STEPHEN TOBEY

 		Stephen Tobey Archive

GERMAN VILLASENOR

 		German Villasenor Archive

ANSON WAINWRIGHT

 		Anson Wainwright Archive

MATTHEW PARAS

 		Matthew Paras Archive

DANIEL KRAVETZ

 		Daniel Kravetz Archive

JASON GONZALEZ

 		Jason Gonzalez Archive

:: E-Mail Support ::

Frampton Vs Gutierrez Cancelled



Cyclone Promotions has announced that Carl Frampton’s comeback, scheduled for this Saturday (July 29), has been canceled due to opponent Andres Gutierrez suffering an undisclosed accident.

 

At Friday’s weigh in Frampton failed to make the 126lbs limit meaning the fight was no longer an official WBC eliminator for champion Gary Russell’s featherweight title.

 

It has been reported that Gutierrez fell in the shower but that has not been confirmed.

 

Ticket holders are advised to contact their point of purchase for further information.


Subscribe to feed Subscribe to feed
<--->

© 2010 MaxBoxing UK Ltd