Frampton Vs Gutierrez Cancelled

Cyclone Promotions has announced that Carl Frampton’s comeback, scheduled for this Saturday (July 29), has been canceled due to opponent Andres Gutierrez suffering an undisclosed accident.

At Friday’s weigh in Frampton failed to make the 126lbs limit meaning the fight was no longer an official WBC eliminator for champion Gary Russell’s featherweight title.

It has been reported that Gutierrez fell in the shower but that has not been confirmed.

Ticket holders are advised to contact their point of purchase for further information.