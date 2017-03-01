Fonfara Wraps Up Training,Ready For Dawson

Heavyweight contender Andrzej Fonfara has wrapped up training camp and is ready to battle former world champion Chad Dawson on Saturday, March 4 from Barclays Center, in front of the passionate Polish boxing fans in Brooklyn.

The March 4 event is headlined by the welterweight world title unification showdown between Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia that serves as the main event On Showtime, presented by Premier Boxing Champions. Broadcast coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT with undefeated rising star Erickson Lubin battling once-beaten knockout artist Jorge Cotain a super welterweight title eliminator bout.

Below is what Fonfara had to say about his first training camp with Virgil Hunter, his matchup and more:

On his recent training camp with Virgil Hunter:

“Virgil Hunter and I had a great final few days of training camp. All the sparring and training is finalized and now we are focused on making weight. My body feels rejuvenated and I’ll be at my best going into this fight.”

On facing former world champion Chad Dawson:

“Chad Dawson is a very skilled fighter who has won at the elite level. He’s a former world champion who’s been in the ring with the best fighters in the division. I know he will be a difficult challenge, but I’m confident I’ll be victorious.”

On the long layoff since his last fight:

“I felt it was a good thing to take some time off after my fight with Joe Smith. I was able to reflect on my performance, and make the move to start training with Virgil Hunter. I incorporated Pilates into my training regimen and I feel great. My mental focus is sharp. Everyone will see the improvement in my performance.”

On the current state of the light-heavyweight division:

“The division is filled with many great fighters. In my opinion, Andre Ward is the pound-for- pound champion. For top to bottom the division is loaded with great talent. My goal is to win this fight, and march back toward a world title fight. I know with hard work that I can accomplish that feat.”

On fighting in Brooklyn at Barclays Center…

“I’ve always dreamed of fighting in New York and now that will become a reality. There is so much history of boxing in New York and I just want my debut to be a memorable one. I’m sure the fans there will be filled with energy so I’m ready to entertain them with a tremendous night ofboxing.”