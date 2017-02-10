class="_affBodyDiv">
:: E-Mail Support ::

Fonfara And Dawson Clash In Brooklyn



Exciting Polish contender Andrzej Fonfara (28-4, 16 KOs) will meet former world champion Chad Dawson (34-4, 19 KOs) in a 10-round light heavyweight attraction as part of a night of non-televised undercard bouts on Saturday, March 4 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.


The March 4 event is headlined by the highly anticipated welterweight world title unification showdown between Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia televised on Showtime on CBS. Broadcast coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT with undefeated rising star Erickson Lubin battling once-beaten knockout artist Jorge Cota in a super welterweight title eliminator bout.

"Fonfara vs. Dawson is the definition of a crossroads fight," said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. "Former world champion Chad Dawson needs a signature win to reignite his career. Fonfara is coming off a shocking knockout loss. Fonfara should have the support of New York’s strong Polish community on March 4 at the Barclays Center. This is a significant light heavyweight fight and a terrific addition to a strong undercard."


<--->

