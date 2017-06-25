class="_affBodyDiv">
Flores Shuts Out Guivas Over 6 Rounds



By: Ron Valderrama: In a heavyweight battle, Arizona’s BJ Flores (34-3-1, 21 KOs), defeated Nick Guivas (13-6-2, 9 KOs) of Topeka, Kansas last night at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix. The six-round bout was the main event of the evening and was presented by Iron Boy Promotions.

 

Flores dominated the fight from the first bell, walking down Guivas and landing punches at will. Guivas was fighting in defensive mode for most of the fight and complained often of rabbit punches.

 

Although Flores may not be the fighter he once was, he proved he still has plenty of game left in him, and probably could have put Guivas early, the fight went the distance, all three judges scoring the bout 60-54.

 

In a huge upset, super welterweight, Danny Valdivia (14-1, 10 KOs) of Tulare, California suffered his first loss as a pro at the hands of Vladimir Hernandez (9-2, 6 KOs) of Mexico.

 

Hernandez pressured Valdivia the entire fight, constantly throwing punches and landing some very effective uppercuts. We clearly did not see the true Danny Valdivia this fight, call it an off night, maybe a bad day at the office. Valdivia seemed frustrated and simply failed to fight back.

 

Valdivia did land some good shots, but not at the pace Hernandez was landing. In the end, the judges score the bout 77-75 X 2 and 78-74 in favor Vladimir Hernandez.


