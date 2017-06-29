Flores Returns Against Avalos

Featherweight prospect Miguel Flores (21-1, 9 KOs) will return to the ring to face former title challenger Chris Avalos (26-5, 19 KOs) in a 10-round bout on July 18 from Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria, Louisiana.

Televised coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and features undefeated Ahmed Elbiali (15-0, 12 KOs) in a 10-round showdown against light heavyweight prospect Leo Hall (8-2, 7 KOs).

"I’m very excited to be fighting back on FS1 and FOX Deportes," said Flores. "I’ve learned a lot since suffering my first defeat but now it’s time to get back in the win column. I’m up against a very tough fighter in Carlos Avalos. I’m just ready to let my hands go and provide the fans with some great action. This will be a classic Mexican war that the fans will enjoy."

"I’m excited to get in the ring and show that I’m still very dangerous every time I’m in there," said Avalos. "Flores hasn’t faced somebody like me and if he thinks this will be an easy comeback fight for him, he’s in for a rough night. I’m going to leave it all in the ring and give the fans watching an action-packed fight. I know I have what it takes to walk out of there with a win."