Flanagan Honoured By WBO

WBO Lightweight Champion of the World Terry Flanagan is set to receive an exclusive Diamond Ring from the organisation’s President Francisco ‘Paco’ Valcarcel.

The prestigious Diamond Ring is reserved for ‘elite boxers’ who have made five successful defences of their World Titles.

Flanagan (33-0 13KOs) currently holds the longest undefeated record in British boxing and is hoping to secure a blockbuster unification fight against Jorge Linares or Mikey Garcia later this year. Flanagan won his WBO crown against Jose Zepeda at the Manchester Velodrome back in July 2015 and has gone on to make successful defences against Diego Magdaleno, Derry Mathews, Mzonke Fana, Orlando Cruz and Petr Petrov.

At the age of just 27, Flanagan has already joined the line-up of accomplished former WBO Champions such as Oscar De La Hoya, Joe Calzaghe and Wladimir Klitschko, who all made at least five successful defences of their WBO belts.

“I am delighted to receive this award in recognition of my accomplishments in the ring” said Flanagan. "I have so much more to give to the sport of boxing. My best years are still ahead of me and I believe my best performances are yet to come. I would like to thank President Francisco ’Paco’ Valcarcel for this special gift."

President Franciso ‘Paco’ Valcarcel said: “Terry is a great ambassador for the WBO. We are delighted to honour Terry’s accomplishments inside the ring. He is a great Champion and he deserves to wear the special WBO Diamond Ring. Boxing needs Champions like him.”

Promoter Frank Warren added: "I am pleased to see my man and WBO Champion Terry Flanagan recognised for his brilliant achievements in the ring. The Lightweight division is currently one of the best weight classes in boxing and Terry will not fear going up against any of the other Champions. He has already fit a lot into his career and at the age of 27 the best is yet to come."