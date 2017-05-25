Figueroa And Guerrero Clash On July 15

A matchup between former world champions Omar "Panterita" Figueroa (26-0-1, 18 KOs) and Robert "The Ghost" Guerrero (33-5-1, 18 KOs) headlines a packed night of Premier Boxing Champions on Saturday, July 15 in the first boxing event at the newly-renovated NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

The Fox Deportes televised coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

"I’m looking forward to getting back in the ring and showing fans what I’m known for - exciting fights," said Figueroa. "I’ve been quietly training and preparing in Indo, California with Joel Diaz and now it’s time. I’m looking forward to a great fight with Robert Guerrero on July 15 in front of a New York crowd."

"Both me and Omar Figueroa like to bang on the inside, which should make for great entertainment, but Omar is going to find out on July 15 that he’s facing a man who has his back against the wall and is going to leave everything in the ring," said Guerrero. "I’m going to give the millions who’ll be watching on FOX and FOX Deportes a fight to remember. This is going to be a classic Mexican war and I’m coming out on top."

The broadcast will also see unbeaten contender "Sir" Marcus Browne (19-0, 14 KOs) battling undefeated Long Island native and fan favorite Seanie Monaghan (28-0, 17 KOs) in a light heavyweight showdown.

"I have fought more times at Barclays Center than anyone, so it’s exciting to get to fight in a new venue not too far from home," said Browne. "We might be in Seanie’s immediate backyard, but I’m just down the block, so he really isn’t any more at home than I am. I know he’s a hard-nosed fighter with a come-forward style. I’m preparing for a tough opponent. A win won’t come easy, but we have to take care of business. I am just ready to display my talent on national television and continue my climb toward a world title."

"It is a dream come true to be fighting at the Coliseum, which is literally right next to the track where I run every day," said Monaghan. "It is an honor to represent Long Island in the first boxing event held at this venue in 31 years. I’ve been waiting for an opportunity like this for a long time, and I feel that this bout will bring a new chapter in my career. I have a lot of respect for Marcus Browne, but let the best man win. On July 15, I am putting everything on the line."

Also televised in prime time, Artur Szpilka (20-2, 15 KOs)meets Adam Kownacki (15-0, 12 KOs) in an all-Polish heavyweight showdown that promises fireworks.

"I can’t wait to get back in the ring and give my fans another exciting fight," said Szpilka. "With two Polish heavyweights fighting, you know there will be power and pride on display. I’m training harder than ever to get this victory in front of the great Polish fans in New York. This will be my first step towards getting back to fighting for the heavyweight world title."

"I can’t wait to fight again," said Kownacki. "Most of my past fights were at Barclays Center, so fighting at the Coliseum will be a new and exciting experience. I am training very hard. A win on July 15 puts me one step closer to becoming a world champion. Szpilka will not stand in my way."