Evans And Rosa Produce A Thriller In Cleveland

In the co-main event, undefeated Russian standout Radzhab Butaev (8-0, 6 KOs; WSB: 9-1) earned a hard-fought unanimous decision over Colombia’s previously unbeaten Janer Gonzalez (18-1-1, 15 KOs) in an eight-round welterweight matchup. The three judges scored the fight, 80-72, 79-73, 77-75, in favor of Butaev.
It was a technically sound fight between two accomplished former amateur standouts. Butaev, who dominated from the early rounds, connected on 41 percent of his power punches (66 of 162) compared to 27 percent for Gonzalez (47 or 173).
“I felt like I controlled the whole fight, but he was more durable than I expected,” said Butaev through a translator. “Gonzalez landed good shots but he couldn’t finish me.”
Gonzalez was coached in his corner by noted trainer Ruben Guerrero. “I injured my shoulder in the third round but I stayed in the fight and pushed the fight,” said Gonzalez, “When I injured my shoulder, I couldn’t throw my left jab as well, I couldn’t work the jab. If I hadn’t been injured, I would’ve broken him down more in the later rounds."
In the second fight of the four-fight telecast, a matchup of undefeated heavyweights, 28-year-old Junior Fa (13-0, 8 KOs) knocked out Pittsburgh’s Freddy Latham (9-1-2, 5 KOs), handing him the first defeat of his pro career just 67 seconds into the fight. It was the 169thtime a fighter has lost his undefeated record on the ShoBox series.
New Zealand’s Fa sent the former Golden Gloves champion Latham back-pedaling from the opening bell with a barrage of punches as referee Clifford Pinkney jumped in between the fighters. Latham, who had never been stopped, struggled to keep standing as he leaned against the ropes. Click HERE to watch video of the stoppage.
"I was actually going to keep on going, continue fighting but then he dropped. He was out of it. The ref pulled me back,” said Fa, who earned a first-round knockout for the sixth time of his career.
Fa landed 59 percent of his power shots (17 of 29) while Latham managed to land just one of four power punches.
"I’m hoping for a chance to get in to the top 15,” said Fa, who beat WBO Heavyweight Champion Joseph Parker twice in the amateurs. “This fight gave me more confidence in my ability and power, and I think confidence is a great thing."