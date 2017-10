Tweet Eubank Takes Out Yildirim In 3



Chris Eubank Jr.,26-1-(20), progressed to the next round of the World Series tournament on Saturday night by taking out Avni Yildirim, 16-1, (10) in the third round on Saturday at the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer Halle, Stuttgart, Germany. Eubank Jr. dropped Yildirim in the first round with an uppercut and unloaded on Yildirim in third to deck him again to finish the fight after 1.58 of the third round.





