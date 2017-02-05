Eubank Jr Proves Too Quick For Quinlan/Price Hammered By Hammer

Chris Eubank Jr proved far too quick, accurate and mobile for Renold Quinlan to claim the IBO super middleweight title at the London Olympia on Saturday night. The 27 year-old challenger from Brighton,England won every single round handily before referee Howard Foster stopped the fight after 2.07 of the 10th round. Eubank backed up the Australian born champ on the ropes and delivered a dozen or so unanswered punches Leaving Foster no choice but to jump in and stop the fight.

Quinlan was as brave as they come and despite being hurt a few times, never looked like hitting the deck.

After the fight Eubank Jr,who claimed the IBO title, called out IBF 168lbs king James DeGale and big punching world middleweight champ Gennady Golovkin.

On the same card one time heavyweight prospect David Price, 21-4-(12), looks like his career is all but over after being stopped in round seven by WBO No.6 ranked Christian Hammer, 24-4-(12).

Although Price stands around 6ft 6 he looked a little heavy at 275lbs. Price decked Hammer in the fifth round but rather worryingly completley ran out of steam and by the seventh round Hammer was raining in blows from everywhere before taking out an exhausted Price after 1.22 of the seventh round.

Other results from Olympia

Vacant IBF International super middleweight title John Ryder w pts 12 Adam Etches

WBC International flyweight title Andrew Selby w pts 10 Ardin Diale

Featherweight Kid Galahad w rtd 3 Leonel Hernandez

Welterweight Chris Kongo w tko 1 Edvinas Puplauskas

Lightweight Lucas Ballingall w pts 4 Harvey Hemsley

Middleweight Jordan Dennis w pts 4 Kieron Gray

Light Heavyweight Joe Jackson Brown w pts 4 Vaidas Balciauskas