Tweet Eubank Jr Defends Title Against Abraham



f80d639b-8823-4010-937b-2d17237737fd

f80d639b-8823-4010-937b-2d17237737fd

It’s official! Arthur Abraham (46-5, 30 KOs) will challenge Chris Eubank Jr (24-1, 19 KOs) for the IBO World Super Middleweight Championship on July 15 at the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, live on ITV Box Office in the UK.



‘King Arthur’, a former two-weight World ruler, will have the opportunity to claim World honors for a fourth time following reigns at 160 and 168 pounds.



Although fighting for the first time on UK soil, the German veteran is no stranger to British boxers having previously shared the ring with Carl Froch, Paul Smith and Martin Murray in a series of memorable World title fights.



Eubank Jr, the son of the legendary British fighter Chris Eubank, will be making the first defence of the IBO super middleweight strap he claimed with a tenth-round technical knockout victory over Australia’s Renold Quinlan in February.



Speaking at a press conference today in London, Abraham said: ‘’I’m very happy to have the opportunity to fight here in England. The UK boxing fans are amongst the best in the World, and I look forward to putting on a great show on July 15.



‘’I will train hard with my coach Ulli Wegner. I will make sure I’m in top shape and ready to secure a great victory. I know Chris Eubank Jr is a good fighter, like his father. I’m expecting a tough fight, but I’m confident I will beat him!’’



‘’Arthur Abraham has my respect,’’ said Eubank Jr. ‘’He has done what he’s done in his career, but now it’s my time. I have been preparing my whole life to fight the best, and now, I have the opportunity to fight one of the top super middleweights in the World, and to really make my mark on the division.



‘’Abraham is a strong, come forward fighter, but he’s one-dimensional. He’s very good in that one dimension, but a one-dimensional fighter cannot beat me. I see a lot of holes in his game and I’m going to exploit those holes ruthlessly.’’



Eubank Jr was joined by his father Chris Eubank, the former two-weight WBO World Champion, who said: ‘’Arthur Abraham is a great warrior and I’m sure the boxing fraternity will say it’s a tough fight, but I don’t think so. I think he’s in danger like all of Jr’s previous opponents, but talk is cheap so I’ll step back now and let him do what he does in the ring.’’







Subscribe to feed <---> Tweet