Tweet Eubank Jr And Abraham Make Weight



Chris Eubank v Arthur Abraham – IBO Super Middleweight World title Eubank – 11st 13lbs 3oz Abraham – 11st 13lbs 10oz (Abraham weighed 12st 1lbs 15oz at 1.40pm at initial weigh-in but made the 12 stone limit exactly two hours later.) Lee Selby v Jonathan Barros – IBF Featherweight world title Lee Selby – 8st 13lbs 5oz Jonathan Barros – 9st Kid Galahad v Jose Ceyatano – IBF Inter Continental Featherweight title Kid Galahad – 8st 13lbs 2oz Jose Ceyatano – 8st 14lbs 13oz Robbie Davies Jnr v Michal Syrowatka – WBA Continental Super Lightweight title Robbie Davies Jnr – 9st 14lbs 40z Michal Syrowatka – 9st 14lbs 10oz Martin Ward v Anthony Cacace – British and Commonwealth Featherweight title Martin Ward – 9st 3lbs 8oz Anthony Cacace – 9st 3lbs 13oz





