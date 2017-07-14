class="_affBodyDiv">
Eubank Jr And Abraham Make Weight



Chris Eubank v Arthur Abraham – IBO Super Middleweight World title

Eubank – 11st 13lbs 3oz

Abraham – 11st 13lbs 10oz

(Abraham weighed 12st 1lbs 15oz at 1.40pm at initial weigh-in but made the 12 stone limit exactly two hours later.)

Lee Selby v Jonathan Barros – IBF Featherweight world title

Lee Selby – 8st 13lbs 5oz

Jonathan Barros – 9st

Kid Galahad v Jose Ceyatano – IBF Inter Continental Featherweight title

Kid Galahad – 8st 13lbs 2oz

Jose Ceyatano – 8st 14lbs 13oz

Robbie Davies Jnr v Michal Syrowatka – WBA Continental Super Lightweight title

Robbie Davies Jnr – 9st 14lbs 40z

Michal Syrowatka – 9st 14lbs 10oz

Martin Ward v Anthony Cacace – British and Commonwealth Featherweight title

Martin Ward – 9st 3lbs 8oz

Anthony Cacace – 9st 3lbs 13oz


<--->

