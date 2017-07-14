Eubank Jr And Abraham Make Weight

Chris Eubank v Arthur Abraham – IBO Super Middleweight World title
Eubank – 11st 13lbs 3oz
Abraham – 11st 13lbs 10oz
(Abraham weighed 12st 1lbs 15oz at 1.40pm at initial weigh-in but made the 12 stone limit exactly two hours later.)
Lee Selby v Jonathan Barros – IBF Featherweight world title
Lee Selby – 8st 13lbs 5oz
Jonathan Barros – 9st
Kid Galahad v Jose Ceyatano – IBF Inter Continental Featherweight title
Kid Galahad – 8st 13lbs 2oz
Jose Ceyatano – 8st 14lbs 13oz
Robbie Davies Jnr v Michal Syrowatka – WBA Continental Super Lightweight title
Robbie Davies Jnr – 9st 14lbs 40z
Michal Syrowatka – 9st 14lbs 10oz
Martin Ward v Anthony Cacace – British and Commonwealth Featherweight title
Martin Ward – 9st 3lbs 8oz
Anthony Cacace – 9st 3lbs 13oz