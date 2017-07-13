Eubank Jr And Abraham Face Off

Chris Eubank Jr squared up to his opponent in Saturday night’s world title fight Arthur Abraham in what’s believed to be the world’s highest boxing ring - on top of ITV’s studios in London.

Going toe-to-toe on the canvas in a specially-constructed ring atop the 23-storey London Studios tower on the Southbank, Eubank and Abraham are building up to their bout at the SSE Arena Wembley this weekend, screened live and exclusively by ITV’s pay per view channel, ITV Box Office.

The Big Fight Live returns as Chris Eubank Jr follows in his father’s footsteps by defending his IBO world super-middleweight title taking on former three-time, two-weight world champion Abraham.

Chris Eubank Jr said: “I’m right at the the top of my game - so it’s highly appropriate that this amazing ring with the London skyline as a backdrop is where we’re facing off. I’m aiming for the stars - to be vicious and strong in the ring, and to reach the peak of my powers on Saturday night.”

Arthur Abraham said: “There’s a great view up here - but the only view Chris Eubank will be getting on Saturday is of the referee raising my arm in victory.”

Promoter Richard Poxon of Poxon Sports said: "This fight will elevate Chris Eubank Jr to the next level and it’s great that the coverage is live and exclusive on ITV Box Office."

Mark Pougatch hosts live from ringside, while expert analysis will be provided by former lightweight world champion Anthony Crolla.

The show is promoted by Poxon Sports in association with Team Sauerland.

Eubank, 27, who moved up from middleweight for his previous world title-winning fight against Renold Quinlan in February, also shown on ITV Box Office, has racked up 24 wins in 25 professional bouts.

Former multiple weight world champion Abraham, 37, comes into the fight with a record of 46 wins in 51 fights, with 30 KOs. He previously held the IBF middleweight world title and the WBO super-middleweight title twice and previous opponents include Carl Froch and Andre Ward.

IBF featherweight champion Lee Selby takes on former world champion Jonathan Barros in a fight that was scheduled to take place back in January but was called off just 24 hours before they were set to touch gloves in Las Vegas after Barros failed to meet the licensing conditions of the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Undefeated Kid Galahad is also fighting on the undercard, taking on Jose Cateyano for the IBF Inter-Continental Featherweight title. British super-featherweight champion Martin Ward is looking to defend his title against the unbeaten Anthony Cacace with the vacant Commonwealth title also on the line. Also on the bill is unbeaten Robbie Davies Jnr, as he takes on Michal Syrowatka for the WBA Continental Super Lightweight title.