Eubank Insists There Will Not Be Another Boxing Controversy Against Abraham

Chris Eubank Jnr is adamant there will be nothing for the judges to do when he faces Arthur Abraham in London on July 15th.

Eubank says he will halt former two-weight world champion Abraham and confirm his status as the rising star of the super middleweight division.

Eubank defends his IBO World Super Middleweight crown against Abraham at The SSE Arena, Wembley, on a scintillating night of boxing, live and exclusive on ITV Box Office.

Last weekend’s victory for Jeff Horn over Manny Pacquiao has again raised questions over boxing’s judging system, but Eubank says his clash with Abraham will not go to points as he is going to flatten the Armenian-born German.

“I think Arthur Abraham has a great chin as he has shown on numerous occasions against some of the best fighters in the world, but I’m going in there to knock him out and knock him out cold,” said Eubank.

“I have the tools in both fists to stop Abraham and I will have the crowd on the edge of their seats. I’m faster than Abraham, I hit harder and I have quicker feet. I can dance around him, peppering shots from all angles and I’m going show just how lightning fast my fists are. It’s going to be a tremendous night for me to stop Arthur Abraham because I’ll be doing what so many other fighters have been incapable of doing. It will be a boxing masterclass.”

Abraham has only ever lost once inside the distance, when his clash against Robert Stieglitz in 2013 was halted by the ring doctor at the start of the fourth round as his eye was completely closed. Abraham avenged that loss two years later by stopping Stieglitz.

Abraham’s other four defeats were all on points and the German has racked up 46 wins in a glittering career which has seen his crowned world champion at both middleweight and super middleweight.

But Abraham’s granite jaw will not be able to stand up to Eubank’s speed and accuracy, according to the champion.

Eubank said: “Speed kills in this game and I’m only getting faster and hitting harder. I’m so confident of winning. I know I have the game plan and overall speed to finish Abraham off early. The judges won’t be needed in this one. I’m going absolutely all out to KO Abraham and show the rest of the world just who is the best 12-stone fighter out there. Loads of fighters have tried to stop Abraham and I’m going to show them how it’s done.

“The crowd on the night are in for a treat. I’m going to take it all out on Abraham. He isn’t going to know what has hit him. He won’t see the shots coming and when he is lying flat on his back he will realise just how good I am.”

Eubank v Abraham is part of a thrilling night of boxing, promoted by Poxon Sports in association with Team Sauerland.

Also on the card is Lee Selby’s third defence of his IBF Featherweight title against Jonathan Barros, Kid Galahad v Jose Cayetano, Robbie Davies Jnr v Michal Syrowatka and Martin Ward v Anthony Cacace.