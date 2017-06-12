Errol Christie Passes Away Aged 53

Errol Christie, arguably the most talented and the most decorated amateur boxer Britain has ever produced, has died following a long battle with lung cancer. Christie, who won a record 10 ABA titles, died at the St Christopher’s Hospice in London on Sunday at the age of 53.

The announcement was made by his nephew, the Derby County and Republic Of Ireland footballer Cyrus Christie via Twitter on Sunday. Cyrus’ message read: ‘RIP champ legends never die.. heart is broken rest in paradise uncle your not in pain anymore.. til we met again’

Cyrus also retweeted messages from Frank Bruno, Carl Frampton and Barry McGuigan.

Former WBC heavyweight champ Bruno said: "Very very saddened to hear Errol Christie has passed away after a long battle with cancer, God rest his soul. such a talented man...RIP."

Eubank said: "Errol Christie one of the old masters of boxing has passed away. I sparred with him many times in our early 20s & he was a sweetheart. RIP"

Barry McGuigan said: "So sad to hear the news that the hugely talented Errol Christie has passed away, God bless you Errol RIP deepest sympathies to his family."

Although Christie set the record for the amount of amateur titles and was regarded as one of the world’s greatest amateurs, he failed to produce the same promise as a professional finishing with a relatively modest record of 32 wins,8 defeats and 1 draw .