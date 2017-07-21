Elbiali Plans To Step Up In Class

After his resent destruction of Christopher Brooker, a second round KO shown live on PBC on FS1, undefeated light heavyweight, Ahmed Elbiali (16-0, 13 KOs) is looking to step up in competition. With the 175 lbs. division loaded with talent, Elbiali is looking to get ranked with a victory against a name fighter.

"I think the time is now for me to step up in competition and face a name fighter, someone who’s making, or who has made some noise in the light heavyweight division," said Miami’s Ahmed Elbiali. "This division is stacked, but I know I can beat some of the fighters that are currently ranked in the top ten. I just want to prove myself against a notable fighter.

Known for having power in both hands, Elbiali, is one of the biggest punchers at light heavyweight, boasting an 81% knockout ratio.

"What can I say, I enjoy knocking people out," Elbiali continued. "So far, not too many people have been able to go the distance with me. I know there will be time’s where I’ll have to go into deep waters, but my goal is always to end the fight early. The fans like to see knockouts, and that’s what I always try to deliver."