Duco Events Win Purse Bids To Stage Parker Vs Fury Heavyweight Bout

WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker will have home advantage when he makes the first defence of his title against Britain’s Hughie Fury.

World Boxing Organization president Francisco Varcarcel made the announcement via Twitter, stating: "@DucoEvents wins purse bid @joeboxerparker vs @hughiefury with $3,000,011,bout to take place on April 1st in Auckland, NZ, 60/40 purse split."

Fury had hoped to have the fight staged in the UK but he must now travel halfway around the world to challenge Parker in his native New Zealand.

No venue as yet been confirmed but the two unbeaten fighters could be facing each other at the Vector Arena in Auckland where Parker out-pointed Andy Ruiz Jr last December to win the vacant title previously held by Hughie Fury’s cousin Tyson Fury.

February 3, 2017